IIFA 2023: Irrfan Khan's son Babil wins Best Debut Actor award for 'Qala'

Babil Khan, son of late actor Irrfan Khan won the Best Debut Actor award for his performance in the film ‘Qala’ at the IIFA Awards in Abu Dhabi on Saturday.

"The beginning of an incredible journey for Babil Khan as he receives the IIFA trophy for Best Debut (Male)’ for his nuanced acting in the film Qala,” wrote IIFA on Instagram while sharing Khan’s picture with the award.

“You debut only once and to be acknowledged for that is absolutely motivating. I will strive harder and wish harder, I am banking on everyone’s love and blessing now to win the best actor for IIFA in the future,” Khan said while expressing his gratitude.

Set in the late 1930s and early 1940s, ‘Qala’ narrates the tale of a talented young playback singer. The film delves into Qala’s sorrowful history and the repercussions that ultimately catch up with her at the peak of her hard-won success.

At the core of her journey lies the pivotal relationship with her mother, examining the distorted upbringing that led to her neurosis condition.

The film also starred Tripti Dimri and Swastika Mukherjee alongside Babil Khan. ‘Qala’ is directed by Anvita Dutt Guptan and distributed by Netflix.

Babil Khan will be seen in Yash Raj Film’s upcoming web series ‘The Railway Man’ along with Shoojit Sircar’s next film.

Vicky Kaushal won the Best Actor award for Sardar Udham, while Kriti Sanon bagged the Best Actress award at IIFA.

Director Vishnu Varadhan took home the Best Director award, while his film 'Shershaah' won the Best Picture award.

