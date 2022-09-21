IIFL Wealth-Hurun India Rich List 2022: Over 45% of rich individuals come from these zodiac signs

Do you believe in astrology? A first look at the IIFL Wealth Hurun India Rich List 2022 showed that over 45 per cent of the richest individuals in India shared zodiac signs including Scorpio, Virgo, Leo, Gemini and Cancer.

With a 1- year cumulative growth of 35 per cent, Cancer emerged as the top gainer in the list. It was followed by Virgo (14 per cent), Libra (13 per cent) and Taurus (11 per cent).

Gautam Adani stood as the richest Cancerian among the richest individual. His wealth surged by 116 per cent to Rs 10.94 lakh crore, indicating a daily wealth creation velocity of Rs 1,612 crore since the previous rich list of 2021. Shiv Nadar (Rs 1.85 lakh crore) and Benu Gopal Bangur (Rs 53,200 crore) were among the other rich Cancerian on the list.

Commenting on the launch, Anas Rahman Junaid, MD and Chief Researcher, Hurun India, said “In 2012, Adani’s wealth was hardly one-sixth of Ambani’s wealth and no one could imagine that he would overtake Ambani to become the richest man in India in ten years. This is a reflection of the dynamism and structural transformation of the Indian economy. The success of a first-generation entrepreneur like Adani exemplifies the potential for growth in an economy that is witnessing economies of scale in many unexploited sectors and the paradigm shift in the generation of new wealth.”

The list further highlighted that Vedanta’s Anil Aggarwal (Rs 58,600) and Avenue Supermarts’ Gopikishan Damani (Rs 53,800) were among the richest among Virgo, whereas Sun Pharma’s Dilip Sanghvi (Rs 1.33 lakh crore) led the Librans, Cyrus S Poonawalla (Rs 2.05 lakh crore) among Taurus and Mukesh Ambani (Rs 7.94 lakh crore) was among the richest Aries group.

“People born under the Cancer sign had a great year, almost doubling their wealth, followed by Geminis, Taurus and Pisces. Overall Virgos and Scorpios led the way, with the highest number of entries on this year’s list, followed by Aries. Over a period of 5 years, Cancer rich listers created the most wealth, followed by Sagittarius and Aries,” the report said.

