Gautam Adani’s elder brother Vinod Shantilal Adani becomes the richest NRI, followed by the Hinduja Brothers

Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani’s elder brother Vinod Shantilal Adani is now the richest NRI (non-resident Indian), according to IIFL Wealth Hurun India Rich List 2022 released on Wednesday. His wealth, the report says, has increased by 850 per cent from Rs 151,200 crore to Rs 169,000 crore in the last five years as he climbed two ranks to claim the sixth position in India’s top 10 rich list. This comes at a time when Gautam Adani—with a net worth of $155.7 billion—briefly overtook Amazon's Jeff Bezos to become the world's second richest person, only behind Tesla CEO Elon Musk, who has a net worth of $273.5 billion, according to the Forbes real-time billionaires list. French business magnate and investor Bernard Arnault now stands at no. 2 with $153.8 billion followed by Adani.



His elder brother is based in Dubai and has reported an increase in his wealth by 28 per cent in the last year. The Hinduja brothers are the second in the list, with a wealth of around Rs 1.65 lakh crore. According to the list, there are 94 NRIs in the IIFL Wealth Hurun Indian Rich List 2022, out of which 88 per cent are self-made. With 48 individuals, the USA is the most preferred country for NRIs, followed by the UAE, the UK and Singapore.

The list named also named Jay Chaudhry as the wealthiest NRI living in the USA with a fortune of Rs 70,000 crore. The Indian-American billionaire is the CEO and founder of cloud security company Zscaler that reported a revenue of $318.1 million is the fourth-quarter fiscal of 2022.



Other names in the richest NRI list include: ArcelorMittal’s LN Mittal who stays in London and has a net worth of Rs 1,51,800 crore, Vedanta Resources’ Anil Agarwal who also resides on London and has a net worth of Rs 58,600 crores followed by Lulu’s Yusuff Ali MA who stays in Abu Dhabi and has a net worth of Rs 54,700 crores and Shapoor Pallonji Mistry who operates out of Monaco and has a net worth of Rs 54,300 crores.

In total, there are 1103 individuals with Rs 1000 crore wealth, up by 96 from last year, according to the list.

Also read: Adani Wilmar shares locked in upper circuit, reclaim Rs 1 lakh crore market cap

Also read: Gautam Adani beats Mukesh Ambani to secure the top spot in IIFL-Hurun’s Richest Indian List