IIT Bombay unlikely to roll back hike, says it's justified considering current circumstances

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay is unlikely to roll back the fee hike for its students as it feels that the hike is justified considering the current circumstances. There is a lot of resentment among the students over the fee hike so much so that they recently staged a protest in front of the management.

Sources in the institute informed India Today TV that there will be a meeting of the fee committee that will look into the matter within 24 to 48 hours. “All things have been taken note of and the fee committee will finalise the issue. At the maximum there will be relaxation for the students for the payments and nothing more.” said an official.

Another official on condition of anonymity said that it is unlikely that there will be a roll back. “This is a routine feel hike and that too after many years. A lot is being made out of this and lot of stories are being circulated. Considering the present inflation and all the infrastructural needs of the institute it is a very justified hike.” said the source.

When asked if the students would be given a chance to raise their concerns, the official stated that the students haven’t been promised any open forum and that the deputy directors already have had a meeting in this regard and heard the side of the students.

On Tuesday, hundreds of IIT Bombay students staged a sit-in protest for over an hour at the main campus building against the rise in fee hikes in the MTech and PhD courses. The students claim that the rise is up to 35-40 per cent.

The protesting students also submitted a statement to the director and maintained that more signature support is being mobilised against the unreasonable hike in fees. They say among other things there has been a rise in gymkhana and hostel rent fees as well which will result in a lot of hardship for the students.

(With inputs from Pankaj Upadhyay)