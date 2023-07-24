‘I’m screaming because…’: Viral video shows BYJU’s employee shouting at seniors over incentives and support

In the world of edtech, BYJU's has been a prominent name, but recently, it has been making headlines for all the wrong reasons. A video featuring a female employee's heated argument with her superiors over incentives has gone viral, sparking concerns about the company's work culture.

The video, uploaded on July 22 by Twitter user "Ghar Ke Kalesh," shows the employee expressing her frustration over the lack of incentives and support. She refuses to have a private conversation with her senior, choosing instead to voice her grievances openly in front of her colleagues.

“I will talk in front of everyone. Soham sir is VP of BYJU’s, not mine or the President or Vice President of India," she said.

“We were told that we can work here and get a chance to survive but from the start we said we don’t want to work here. We said that we won’t be able to work here but we have not got any support from anyone,” she added.

“This is the end. We have not received incentives for 12 months,” the unidentified employee shouted while complaining about layoffs and alleged small settlements of just Rs 2,000.

On asking her to remain calm by one of the superiors she said, "Yes sir, I am screaming because I am going mad.”

One of the seniors requested her to go inside the cabin and talk, but she refused saying that she will “confront” them outside and not go inside. This happened even after her senior came out and urged her to have a private discussion.

“Have I even got the chance to speak to you? Should I show you my phone, my messages?” she asked her senior.

The video caption mentioned that the woman has allegedly been missing since then.

The woman's emotional outburst has resonated with many viewers, leading to an outpouring of solidarity on social media.

The incident has brought to light the alleged toxic work environment at BYJU'S, with several employees voicing their dissatisfaction. One user commented, "Only working people know the truth behind BYJU’s. One of the worst environments while working nothing but sales target and pressure..." Another user highlighted the company's extravagant spending contrasted with its treatment of employees, stating, "BYJU's giving 2000/- gratuity after 12 months of service on termination while giving crores to BCCI Indian cricket team ALL WITH INVESTOR FUNDED MONEY is peak debauchery."

"When a company doesn't treat you well, escalate to the highest level with proper documentation through mail asking for resolution within a finite timeline and even then if no one responds, walk out, not worth the time and energy. No point burning bridges with anyone,” a user said, expressing a different point of view.

This comes at a time when the edtech company is grappling with significant financial stress. The company recently vacated its largest office space in Bengaluru as part of cost-cutting measures amid a delay in funding. Over a thousand employees were laid off last month, adding to the uncertainty surrounding the company's future.

Despite these challenges, BYJU'S continues to seek a substantial fund infusion of over $700 million. However, the funding round remains elusive, raising questions about the company's long-term sustainability and corporate culture.

