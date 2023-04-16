IMD issues heat wave alerts for five states; schools, colleges shut in West Bengal

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday issued a heat wave warning for West Bengal, Bihar, and Andhra Pradesh over the next four to five days. Punjab and Haryana are likely to be hit by heat waves in the next two days.

"Heat wave conditions are very likely in isolated/some pockets over Gangetic West Bengal and Bihar during next 5 days and over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim during next 3 days," IMD said in its latest weather bulletin.

The heat wave conditions are very likely in isolated pockets over Punjab and Haryana on 16 and 17 April.

The weather agency said heatwave conditions have been prevailing in isolated pockets over Gangetic West Bengal for the last 5 days, coastal Andhra Pradesh for the last 3 days, and Bihar for the last 2 days.

A heat wave is declared when the maximum temperature at a station is at least 40 degrees Celsius in the plains, 37 degrees in coastal areas, and 30 degrees in mountainous areas.

"Maximum Temperatures are in the range of 40-42°C over some/many parts of plains of Northwest India & adjoining Madhya Pradesh and East India and 35-40°C over many parts of rest of the country except over Western Himalayan Region (25-30°C) & Islands (30-34°C). Maximum Temperatures are above normal by 3-5°C over many parts of Northwest, East & Northeast India," IMD said in a statement.

Rain Forecast

The weather agency has also predicted rainfall in some states. It said light to moderate scattered rainfall with thunderstorms is likely to happen over the Western Himalayan region in the next 5 days. Heavy rainfall is likely over Jammu, Kashmir, and Ladakh on 18 April; over Himachal Pradesh on 18 & 19, and over Uttarakhand on 19 April.

IMD scientist Naresh Kumar said that there'll be further increase in temperature in Delhi, Punjab, Haryana & North West India in coming days. Due to western disturbances, temp will drop in coming days. Orange alert has been issued regarding heatwave in many states, including West Bengal.

Meanwhile, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that all schools, colleges in Bengal will be closed from Monday to Saturday next week due to severe heatwave conditions.

