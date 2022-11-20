IMD issues heavy rain alert for Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh; check latest forecast 

Moderate to isolated heavy rainfall is likely to hammer north-coastal Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and south-coastal Andhra Pradesh during the next two days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in its latest forecast on Sunday.

In its weather update released this afternoon, the central weather forecast agency that a depression has formed over the southwest and adjoining the southeast Bay of Bengal. It is very likely to maintain its intensity and move slowly west-

northwestwards towards North Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and south Andhra Pradesh coasts during the next 48 hours.

Under its influence, light to moderate rainfall is likely to commence from Sunday evening over coastal Andhra Pradesh and adjoining north Tamil Nadu and Rayalaseema.

The intensity of rainfall is likely to increase with light to moderate rainfall at many places and isolated heavy rainfall is likely over North Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and south coastal Andhra Pradesh, and Rayalaseema on the 21st and 22nd of November. Light to moderate rainfall is expected in a few places over north coastal Andhra Pradesh during the same period.

The IMD has issued a yellow alert for the entire state of Tamil Nadu and large parts of Andhra Pradesh during the next three days till November 23.

The weather department also predicted that minimum temperatures will drop gradually by 2-3 degrees Celsius over Northwest India over the next 4-5 days.

On November 21 and 22, isolated heavy rainfall is predicted for the north-coastal regions of Tamil Nadu-Puducherry and Andhra Pradesh.

Between November 20 and November 22, squally winds with gusts up to 65 kmph are expected to blow over the southwest and adjacent west-central Bay of Bengal, as well as along and off the coasts of Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Sri Lanka.

On November 21 and 22, the Gulf of Mannar, along and off the coasts of Andhra Pradesh and North Tamil Nadu, and west-central and adjacent southwest Bay of Bengal, squally weather with wind speeds reaching 40-45 kmph with gusts to 55 kmph is also likely to prevail.

Fishermen are advised not to venture into the Southwest and adjoining West Central Bay of Bengal, as well as along and off the coasts of Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Sri Lanka, between November 20 and 22. Additionally, fishermen have been advised not to enter the Gulf of Mannar on November 21 and 22.

The IMD predicted that on November 23 the sea will be rough along and off the coasts of Andhra Pradesh and North Tamil Nadu, as well as over the southwest and adjacent west-central Bay of Bengal on Monday and Tuesday.

