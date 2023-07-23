IMD issues heavy to very heavy rainfall alert for THESE states till July 27

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday issued heavy to very heavy rain alerts for several states including Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Maharashtra, and Gujarat till July 27. The central weather forecasting agency predicted extremely heavy rainfall activity over Konkan, and Ghat areas of central Maharashtra, and Gujarat for Sunday. The IMD also issued a 'red' alert for four districts of Gujarat for Sunday and an orange alert for some districts for Monday.

Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and East Rajasthan are predicted to witness light to moderate rainfall, with isolated heavy showers till July 27.

In the northern states of Punjab and Haryana, including the Union Territory of Chandigarh, and the populous state of Uttar Pradesh, the IMD forecast predicts a similar pattern of rainfall from July 25 to 27.

The western region of Rajasthan, known for its dry climatic conditions and scorching heat waves locally termed as 'loo', is also set to receive rainfall on July 25 and 26.

Meanwhile, Jammu-Kashmir and Ladakh are expected to experience thunderstorms accompanied by lightning on July 26 and 27. This forecast comes after a similar weather warning was issued for these areas just a day ago.

In central India, the IMD predicted that southwest Madhya Pradesh is likely to experience isolated very heavy rainfall on July 23. Following this, Chhattisgarh is also expected to witness similar weather conditions on July 26 and 27.

In western India, the weather department predicted rainfall over Konkan, Goa, and the ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra. Similarly, Marathwada is expected to experience this weather pattern on July 23 and 24, while Gujarat state will see such conditions from July 23 to 25.

Isolated extremely heavy rainfall over the ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra and Gujarat was predicted for July 23. This extreme heavy rainfall, defined as rainfall greater than 100 mm in 24 hours, can lead to severe flooding and other related hazards.

In southern India, coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam are expected to witness isolated heavy rainfall on July 25 and 26. The same weather pattern is expected over Telangana from July 25 to 27.

Karnataka, particularly the coastal areas, is also bracing for heavy rainfall. Isolated very heavy rainfall is predicted over Coastal Karnataka on July 23 and 24. South Interior Karnataka is not left out, with heavy rainfall expected on July 23, as per the IMD.

Kerala, which welcomed the Southwest Monsoon on June 8, slightly later than the usual June 1, is also set to experience isolated very heavy rainfall on July 23. Lastly, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal are likely to witness significant rainfall. These regions will likely experience rainfall on July 24.

The meteorological department predicted light to moderate rainfall across Odisha from July 23 to the 27. Simultaneously, the Andaman & Nicobar Islands are expected to experience isolated heavy rainfall on July 23 and 24.

Meanwhile, Arunachal Pradesh and Assam & Meghalaya are among the regions expected to experience isolated heavy rainfall from July 23 to 27. The weather forecast also indicates that Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura will likely experience isolated heavy rainfall on July 23, 26, and 27.

