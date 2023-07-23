PM Modi likely to inaugurate redeveloped state-of-the-art complex at Pragati Maidan on July 26; see pics

The redeveloped India Trade Promotion Organisation (ITPO) complex at Pragati Maidan, which will host the G20 summit in November, is scheduled to be inaugurated on July 26. The redevelopment project, initiated in 2017 by state-owned construction company National Buildings Construction Corporation (NBCC) at a cost of Rs 2,700 crore, has transformed the site into a state-of-the-art facility, which is ready to welcome world leaders.

“The redeveloped ITPO [India Trade Promotion Organisation] complex, which will host India’s G20 Leaders meetings will be inaugurated on 26th July,” the Press Information Bureau said in a tweet while sharing photos and details of the Integrated Exhibition-cum-Convention Centre (IECC). Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to inaugurate the complex, the news agency PTI said citing sources.

By hosting the event, India is not only showcasing its achievements but also contributing to shaping the global agenda. The focus sectors of the summit include Lifestyle for Environment (LiFE) and Boosting Employment, reflecting India's commitment to sustainable development and job creation.

Also Read: No special treatment to Tesla, seek incentives under existing schemes: Govt official