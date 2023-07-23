scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
LATEST
In Focus
PM Modi likely to inaugurate redeveloped state-of-the-art complex at Pragati Maidan on July 26; see pics

Feedback

PM Modi likely to inaugurate redeveloped state-of-the-art complex at Pragati Maidan on July 26; see pics

The redeveloped complex boasts a seating capacity of 7,000 individuals at level 3 of the convention centre, surpassing the seating capacity of the 5,500 of the iconic Sydney Opera House.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Additionally, the complex houses a magnificent amphitheatre with a seating capacity of 3,000 people Additionally, the complex houses a magnificent amphitheatre with a seating capacity of 3,000 people
SUMMARY
  • The redeveloped complex boasts a seating capacity of 7,000 individuals at level 3 of the convention centre
  • Additionally, the complex houses a magnificent amphitheatre with a seating capacity of 3,000 people
  • It also has a provision of over 5,500 vehicle parking spaces.

The redeveloped India Trade Promotion Organisation (ITPO) complex at Pragati Maidan, which will host the G20 summit in November, is scheduled to be inaugurated on July 26. The redevelopment project, initiated in 2017 by state-owned construction company National Buildings Construction Corporation (NBCC) at a cost of Rs 2,700 crore, has transformed the site into a state-of-the-art facility, which is ready to welcome world leaders.

“The redeveloped ITPO [India Trade Promotion Organisation] complex, which will host India’s G20 Leaders meetings will be inaugurated on 26th July,” the Press Information Bureau said in a tweet while sharing photos and details of the Integrated Exhibition-cum-Convention Centre (IECC). Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to inaugurate the complex, the news agency PTI said citing sources.

The redevelopment project, initiated in 2017 by state-owned construction company National Buildings Construction Corporation (NBCC) at a cost of Rs 2,700 crore, has transformed the site

 

The ITPO complex, also known as the Pragati Maidan complex, is India's largest MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions) destination.
The redeveloped complex boasts a seating capacity of 7,000 individuals at level 3 of the convention centre
Additionally, the complex houses a magnificent amphitheatre with a seating capacity of 3,000 people

 

By hosting the event, India is not only showcasing its achievements but also contributing to shaping the global agenda. The focus sectors of the summit include Lifestyle for Environment (LiFE) and Boosting Employment, reflecting India's commitment to sustainable development and job creation.

Also Read: No special treatment to Tesla, seek incentives under existing schemes: Govt official

Published on: Jul 23, 2023, 3:06 PM IST
IN THIS STORY
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement