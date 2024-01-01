IMD predicts cold wave in most parts of North India for next two days

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday said there could be cold to severe cold day conditions in some parts of Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and North Rajasthan in the next two days. Dense to very dense fog is also expected to persist in parts of Northwest and East India for the next three days, decreasing gradually afterward.

Dense to very dense fog is likely during the night and morning hours in parts of Punjab from Monday to Friday. Similar conditions are expected in Haryana and Chandigarh from Monday to Wednesday, and in isolated pockets thereafter for the following two days. Dense to very dense fog conditions are expected in the early morning hours in specific areas of Uttarakhand from Tuesday to Saturday, east Rajasthan on Tuesday to Wednesday, and isolated pockets over west Rajasthan on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Dense fog conditions are also anticipated in isolated pockets during early hours over Himachal Pradesh until Saturday, Uttar Pradesh until Thursday, Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday. Similar conditions are expected in Bihar, Gangetic West Bengal, Odisha, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura on Tuesday and Thursday. Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, and Jharkhand are also expected to experience dense fog on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Light to moderate rainfall is forecasted in certain areas of south Tamil Nadu, south Kerala, and Lakshadweep over the next 3-4 days. Isolated heavy rainfall is predicted in Lakshadweep from Monday to Thursda and in Kerala on Monday and Thursday.

Earlier, IMD said that the mercury would plunge further in the first week of January, with temperature hovering between 10 and 7 degrees Celsius at the Safdarjung Observatory in the national capital.



According to the IMD, 'very dense' fog is when visibility is between 0 and 50 metres, 51 and 200 metres is 'dense', 201 and 500 metres 'moderate', and 501 and 1,000 metres 'shallow'.

As many as 21 Delhi-bound trains, including Ranchi-New Delhi Rajdhani Express, were running late due to foggy conditions, leaving passengers frustrated.

On Monday, the visibility stood at 700 metres at Safdarjung, Delhi's main weather station, and 1,200 metres at Palam, according to the India Meteorological Department.