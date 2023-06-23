IMD predicts heavy rains in coastal Andhra and Rayalaseema; light rain in Delhi today

On Thursday, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an alert for heavy to very heavy rain at isolated places over NCAP (North Coastal Andhra Pradesh) and Yanam for the five days, starting from June 22. As per IMD, heavy rain is likely at isolated places over SCAP (South Coastal Andhra Pradesh) and Rayalaseema.

"Heavy to very heavy rain likely at isolated places over NCAP (North Coastal Andhra Pradesh) and Yanam. Heavy rain is likely at isolated places over SCAP (South Coastal Andhra Pradesh) and Rayalaseema. Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds with a speed of 40-50 kmph likely at isolated places over NCAP and Yanam and SCAP. Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning are likely at isolated places over Rayalaseema. Strong winds of speed 30-40 kmph likely at isolated places over Rayalaseema," said the weather department, as per ANI.

"Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds with a speed of 40-50 kmph likely at isolated places over NCAP and Yanam and SCAP. Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning are likely at isolated places over Rayalaseema. Strong winds of speed 30-40 kmph are likely at isolated places over Rayalaseema," stated the weather department.

Meanwhile, the IMD has forecast partly cloudy skies with a possibility of very light rain in Delhi on Friday. The minimum and maximum temperatures in the city are expected to settle around 29 degrees Celsius and 39 degrees Celsius, respectively.

The maximum temperature in the national capital on Thursday settled at 37.5 degrees Celsius, a notch below the season's average, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said, reported PTI.

The Safdarjung Observatory, which provides representative data for the city, recorded a minimum temperature of 27.6 degrees Celsius.

The relative humidity oscillated between 54 per cent and 92 per cent on Thursday, it said.

(With agencies inputs)

Also Read: Adipurush box office collection day 7: Prabhas' film in a free fall, collects only Rs 5.5 cr on day 7

Also Watch: Stocks to watch on June 23, 2023: Vedanta, PNB, Dalmia Bharat, HAL, Raymond, others

Also Watch: Top News on June 23: PNB, Raymond, Dalmia Bharat ex-dividend stocks, PM Modi to meet US VP Kamala Harris, Yes Bank to consider fundraising, SME IPOs, Nifty, share markets outlook, Gold price today

Also Watch: Stocks that share market analysts recommended on June 23, 2023: Lupin, Natco Pharma, Tube Investments, Vijaya Diagnostic