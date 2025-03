IMD predicts rainfall, thunderstorms, lightning in these regions till July 9; check latest weather forecast

The India Met Department (IMD) has predicted rain showers, thunderstorms and lightning in various parts of India till July 9. Parts of north India that are expected to receive rain showers till Sunday are Delhi, Bihar, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Chandigarh, Haryana, and Madhya Pradesh.

Heavy rainfall at isolated places over Bihar, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi, Rajasthan, and Madhya Pradesh has been predicted for Thursday.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall with extremely heavy falls have also been predicted at isolated pockets over Konkan and Goa and Madhya Maharashtra on the same day. Isolated pockets of Odisha, Gujarat state, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, coastal Karnataka and Mahe are also likely to witness heavy to very heavy rainfall.

The weather office has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall with extremely heavy falls in isolated places over Gujarat on July 7 along with heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places over Konkan and Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, east Rajasthan, and west Madhya Pradesh.

On the same day, heavy rainfall is also likely to prevail at isolated places over Assam and Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim, Odisha, Jharkhand, West Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi, West Rajasthan, East Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Kerala and Mahe.

The IMD forecast further states that heavy to very heavy rainfall with extremely heavy falls are likely at isolated places over Saurashtra and Kachchh in Gujarat for July 8.

For the same day, heavy to very heavy rainfall has also been predicted at isolated places over Gujarat region, Madhya Maharashtra, Konkan and Goa, Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad.

The Met Department further said that on July 8, heavy rainfall is also likely to prevail at isolated places over Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim, Odisha, Bihar, West Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi, Rajasthan, Coastal and South Interior Karnataka.

For July 9, the weather department’s forecast reads: “Heavy to very heavy rainfall likely at isolated places over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit- Baltistan-Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi; heavy rainfall at isolated places over Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Sub-Himalaya West Bengal & Sikkim, Odisha, Bihar, West Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat state, Konkan & Goa and Madhya Maharashtra”.

It added that isolated very heavy rainfall is also likely to prevail over Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, and Chandigarh on Sunday under the influence of a Western Disturbance and its interaction with monsoonal winds.

The weather office also predicted thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds for several parts of India till July 9.

On July 6, thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds speeding upto 30-40 kmph are also very likely to prevail over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura, West Bengal and Sikkim, Bihar, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, East Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Vidarbha, Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada, Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal and Karnataka.

Thunderstorms with lightning are expected to prevail in isolated pockets of sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Vidarbha, Telangana and Karnataka on July 7. Isolated places over Bihar, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh are also likely to witness thunderstorms with lightning from July 8-9.

Also Read: Instagram’s Twitter competitor Threads is now officially available on App Store

Also Watch: Stocks that share market analysts recommended on July 6, 2023: Ultratech Cement, Havells India, BEL, Oberoi Realty, others