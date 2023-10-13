IMD weather update: Rainfall with thunderstorm likely in THESE states over the next 4 days; yellow alert in Kerala

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted rainfall in various regions of North West, South and East India until October 16. According to the weather department, light to isolated heavy rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm and lightning is very likely over South Interior Karnataka on October 12 and 16, and over Tamil Nadu as well as Kerala on October 13 and 16.

The warning comes as heavy rain battered several parts of Kerala on Thursday with the IMD issuing an orange alert in three out of the 14 districts of the state. It has also issued yellow alerts in seven districts -- Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam and Idukki -- for Friday.

IMD, in its latest bulletin, also said, "Light to moderate rainfall at some to many places accompanied with isolated thunderstorm and lightning is very likely over Jammu-Kashmir-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand during October 14 to 16 and over Punjab, Haryana, West Uttar Pradesh and East Rajasthan on October 15 and 16."

As for East India, the weather department on Thursday, stated that light to moderate rainfall at isolated or some places is very likely over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal during next 5 days and reduction thereafter. "Light to moderate rainfall at many places is very likely over Andaman & Nicobar Islands during next 5 days," it observed.

On withdrawal of Southwest Monsoon, IMD said, "Conditions are favourable for further withdrawal of Southwest Monsoon from some more parts of Bihar, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh; some parts of Gangetic West Bengal and Odisha; some more parts of Karnataka and remaining parts of Telangana, Maharashtra and Central Arabia Sea during next 2 days."

A cyclonic circulation lies over North Tamil Nadu and neighbourhood and a trough runs from this cyclonic circulation to Comorin area in lower tropospheric levels. A fresh western disturbance is likely to affect Western Himalayan Region from 13th night and plains of North West India from 14th October, 2023, the IMD noted.

