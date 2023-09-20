'In a world of Elon Musks, we'll always have our Sudha Murty': Entrepreneur shares story of philanthropist's simplicity

Sudha Murty needs no introduction. She is a writer, philanthropist, and the chairperson of the Infosys Foundation. The 73-year-old was also honoured with the Padma Bhushan for her contribution to social work a few months back.

The wife of Infosys founder NR Narayana Murthy and mother-in-law of the UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is often hailed for her simplicity and praised for her down-to-earth nature.

In one such case, the co-founder of a wellness company has also shared a story of Sudha Murty's humbleness, which is now going viral on social media. India Hemp and Co co-founder and Shark Tank finalist Jayanti Bhattacharya took to LinkedIn and said, "I heard about her grace, her grit, her intelligence and her creativity. What blew me away was her patience, her humility and her simplicity."

Sharing a picture with Murty, Bhattacharya, who co-founded India Hemp that offers hemp-based wellness, fitness and pet products with her sister, said, "Mrs Sudha Murty, a #Padmabhushan recipient (mother-in-law to the Prime Minister of the UK) - just waiting in a busy airport with us, talking and connecting with everyday people."

"It's good to know that in a world of Elon Musks, we'll always have our Sudha Murty," she concluded.

Bhattacharya's post is being widely shared on social media with many users calling Sudha Murty inspirational.

"Sudha Murthy is indeed an epitome of grace, humility, and simplicity. Her grounded nature, despite her incredible achievements and recognition, is an inspiration to all of us...," a user wrote.

Another added, "Her ability to connect with everyday people in the midst of her remarkable achievements is a testament to her down-to-earth nature. In a world that often celebrates high-profile figures, Sudha Murthy reminds us of the enduring value of compassion and relatability..."

Earlier, on a popular show, Murty had recounted her experience in London where two co-passengers judged her by her appearance and termed her “cattle class” -- and also shared how an immigration officer in London refused to believe her residential address when she wrote '10 Downing Street' on a form -- at that time, people instantly connected with her owing to her simplicity.

Among others, Sudha Murty is her daughter's idol too. UK First Lady, author and philanthropist Akshata Murty, who watched her mother Sudha Murty receive the Padma Bhushan had penned a heartfelt note on the philanthropist’s life.

In an Instagram post, she said that she watched with unspeakable pride as her mother received the Padma Bhushan from President Droupadi Murmu for her contributions in social work. Murty said that on International Women’s Day, she reflected on her mother’s extraordinary journey from STEM to storytelling, and how her charitable efforts have served as the biggest inspiration for her.

“Always asking if she can be doing more, she has given back to her community countless times: founding and running a series of philanthropic organisations for 25 years; funding numerous literacy initiatives; and jumping into action to aid those most in need - many in the most remote parts of India - after natural disasters have destroyed their lives,” she said.

“My mother doesn’t live for recognition. The values my parents have instilled in my brother and me - hard work, humility, selflessness - mean she is always on to the next thing. But it was such a moving experience to see her have a moment of recognition yesterday,” said the UK First Lady.

