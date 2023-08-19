In pics: Rahul Gandhi rides bike to Pangong Lake to celebrate father Rajiv Gandhi's birth anniversary

Congress leader and Lok Sabha MP Rahul Gandhi, who is on a visit to Ladakh, embarked on a bike ride to Pangong Lake on Saturday. Images of the Congress leader riding a bike were shared by the party on its official X (formerly Twitter) handle.

Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi, too shared the pictures of his bike ride on his Instagram handle. "On our way to Pangong lake, which my father used to say, is one of the most beautiful places in the world," he wrote.

Reportedly, Rahul Gandhi will celebrate his father and former PM Rajiv Gandhi's birth anniversary on August 20 at Pangong Lake.

Earlier on Friday, Gandhi interacted with the Youth Congress leaders and workers in Ladakh. He also played a football match in the district.

Gandhi on Friday said the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) was placing its own people in every institution of the country. The RSS is running everything, the Wayanad MP said. "The RSS is placing its own people in every institution and is running everything," Rahul Gandhi said in Ladakh.

He added: "Even if you ask any of the ministers in the Union government, they will tell you they are actually not running their ministries. Those deputed by the RSS are actually running these ministries and are suggesting everything."

On August 7, the Lok Sabha membership of Gandhi was restored, days after the Supreme Court stayed his conviction in a 2019 defamation case over his "Modi surname" remarks.

Gandhi was disqualified as a Lok Sabha member on March 24, with effect from March 23, after a Gujarat court convicted him in the case and sentenced him to two years in jail.

A punishment for two years and above automatically disqualifies a lawmaker. He represents Wayanad in the Lok Sabha.

Days after his Lok Sabha membership was restored, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was nominated to the parliamentary standing committee on defence. Before being disqualified in March, Gandhi was a member of the parliamentary panel on defence.