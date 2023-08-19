scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
LATEST
Trends
In pics: Rahul Gandhi rides bike to Pangong Lake to celebrate father Rajiv Gandhi's birth anniversary

Feedback

In pics: Rahul Gandhi rides bike to Pangong Lake to celebrate father Rajiv Gandhi's birth anniversary

Rahul Gandhi shared the pictures of his bike ride on his Instagram handle. "On our way to Pangong lake, which my father used to say, is one of the most beautiful places in the world," he wrote.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
(Image: @INCIndia/Twitter) (Image: @INCIndia/Twitter)
SUMMARY
  • Congress leader and Lok Sabha MP Rahul Gandhi embarked on a bike ride to Pangong Lake on Saturday
  • Images of the Congress leader riding a bike were shared by the party on its official X handle
  • Rahul Gandhi will reportedly celebrate his father and former PM Rajiv Gandhi's birthday on August 20 at Pangong Lake

Congress leader and Lok Sabha MP Rahul Gandhi, who is on a visit to Ladakh, embarked on a bike ride to Pangong Lake on Saturday. Images of the Congress leader riding a bike were shared by the party on its official X (formerly Twitter) handle.

Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi, too shared the pictures of his bike ride on his Instagram handle. "On our way to Pangong lake, which my father used to say, is one of the most beautiful places in the world," he wrote.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Rahul Gandhi (@rahulgandhi)

Reportedly, Rahul Gandhi will celebrate his father and former PM Rajiv Gandhi's birth anniversary on August 20 at Pangong Lake.

Earlier on Friday, Gandhi interacted with the Youth Congress leaders and workers in Ladakh. He also played a football match in the district.

Gandhi on Friday said the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) was placing its own people in every institution of the country. The RSS is running everything, the Wayanad MP said. "The RSS is placing its own people in every institution and is running everything," Rahul Gandhi said in Ladakh.

He added: "Even if you ask any of the ministers in the Union government, they will tell you they are actually not running their ministries. Those deputed by the RSS are actually running these ministries and are suggesting everything."

On August 7, the Lok Sabha membership of Gandhi was restored, days after the Supreme Court stayed his conviction in a 2019 defamation case over his "Modi surname" remarks.

Gandhi was disqualified as a Lok Sabha member on March 24, with effect from March 23, after a Gujarat court convicted him in the case and sentenced him to two years in jail.

A punishment for two years and above automatically disqualifies a lawmaker. He represents Wayanad in the Lok Sabha.

Days after his Lok Sabha membership was restored, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was nominated to the parliamentary standing committee on defence. Before being disqualified in March, Gandhi was a member of the parliamentary panel on defence.

Published on: Aug 19, 2023, 2:37 PM IST
IN THIS STORY
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement