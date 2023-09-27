Ind VS Aus 3rd ODI: 'Indian bowlers bringing Australian batsmen back to form before World Cup,' lament desi netizens

India vs Aus 3rd ODI: The Australian team is off to a great start in the third and last ODI of the three-match series against team India. David Warner's 56 off 34 balls, Mitchell Marsh's massive 96 off 84 balls and Steven Smith's 74 (off 61) has helped keep the momentum on their side early on.

As Australian batters continue to perform well, all eyes have now turned to the Indian bowling side, with many users on X (formerly Twitter), frustrated over the huge score created by the Australian side.

"Australians destroying indian bowling before the world cup," a user wrote. Another said that with such performance from the Australian side, 450 runs does not seem like a difficult score.

"Winning the series doesn't give you licence to play like gully cricketers...is this the kind of preparation we wanted... shameful bowling by Indian bowlers..all of them..450 loading," the user said on X.

A third added, "Indian bowling showing its true colors. Some over-confidence will finally go before #WC23." "Aussies playing t10 cricket with indian bowling. No mercy," a fourth stated.

Good game for India to be under pressure before the start of the WC. Not often do you see these Indian bowling line up getting a thrashing of some sort. Ideal situation to go through it now and come up with some counter plan later when it matters the most. #IndvsAud — Adi (@aditya_naik) September 27, 2023

Winning the series doesn't give you licence to play like gully cricketers...is this the kind of preparation we wanted... shameful bowling by Indian bowlers..all of them..450 loading — Sheshdev Jena (@JenaVickycool) September 27, 2023

Indian team Bowling 3rd ODI 🙄😭#INDvsAUS — mahesh Hiremath (@MaheshH30033461) September 27, 2023

Indian bowling showing its true colors. Some over-confidence will finally go before #WC23 — Dharmesh (@dharmubaba) September 27, 2023

Aussies playing t10 cricket with indian bowling.



No mercy 🔥#IndvsAus2023 — Cric mate (@Crickymate07) September 27, 2023

Indian bowling is bringing this out of Australian players back to form just before the world cup — Cricket Guruji  (@CricketGuruji6) September 27, 2023

The two teams are facing each other in the third and final ODI at Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot. The Men in Blue have already gained an unassailable 2-0 lead over Australia and are looking for a clean sweep today.

India beat Australia by 99 runs in the rain-interrupted second ODI. Batting first, India amassed 399 with centuries from Shubman Gill and Shreyas Gill after being asked to bat first.

In the first match, the men in blue chased down a 277-run target in 48.4 overs to script a 5-wicket win and take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series against Australia.

Also Read: Punjab: Five labourers injured as massive fire breaks out at chemical factory in Mohali; efforts on to control fire