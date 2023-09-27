Punjab: Five labourers injured as massive fire breaks out at chemical factory in Mohali, rescue efforts underway

Five labourers have been injured as a massive fire broke out at a chemical factory located in the Industrial Focal Point in Punjab’s Mohali on Wednesday. The incident was reported from the Kurali area of the city and several explosions could be heard from inside the chemical factory.

A video of the incident showing thick black clouds of smoke from the chemical plant is doing the rounds on social media. Soon after the incident, more than 24 fire tenders were present at the spot. A team of doctors and several ambulances also reached the spot from Ropar and Mohali.

Of the five people injured, two have been admitted to Mohali Civil Hospital and three to the nearby Civil Hospital. According to the people present on the spot, the fire broke out at around 11:00 am today and efforts are still on to control it. Teams of five fire brigades from Mohali and Ropar districts have been deployed on the spot. The reason of the fire is not known yet, India Today reported.

#WATCH | Five labourers injured in fire in a chemical factory in Industrial Focal Point at Chanalon, in Punjab's Mohali.



Details awaited.

A similar incident was reported from Kolkata’s Central Avenue area on Sunday evening. A fire broke out on the third floor of a commercial building in Kolkata’s Central Avenue area at around 7:15 pm on Sunday. Soon after the incident, a total of five fire tenders were rushed to the scene to douse the fire and no injuries and fatalities have been reported. “Inflammable materials were stored inside the building as it was being used as a godown. The fire is under control at the moment,” an official was quoted as saying by PTI.

Further details are awaited.

(With India Today, agency inputs)

