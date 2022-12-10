Ind vs Ban 3rd ODI: Ishan Kishan 'roars' after hitting 200, shatters Gayle's world record

Left-handed batter Ishan Kishan took just 126 balls to smash his way to a double century in the third ODI match between India and Bangladesh in Dhaka. Bangladesh had won toss and opted to bowl first.

His blazing knock was punctuated with 23 fours and nine sixes. He was ably supported by Virat Kohli who was 85 not out and en route to his first ODI hundred since 2019. Kishan eventually fell for 210.

Kishan becomes the seventh international cricketer and fourth Indian cricketer to achieve the feat of scoring a double century in ODIs. Incidentally, this is the fastest double century in an ODI by any batsman. He surpassed the previous record held by West Indies' Chris Gayle.

Kishan's first fame came in 2016 when he was picked to lead the India under-19s for the World Cup held in Dhaka. He took India to the finals. Kishan has been slotted in the club of wicketkeeper-batsmen.

The young opening batter's performance in the last ODI of the series has overjoyed cricket fans who took to Twitter appreciating his innings that brought Team Blue to a commanding position.

So far, India has scored 289 runs in 35 overs and has lost one wicket.

Indian team made a couple of changes that included Rohit Sharma being replaced by Ishan Kishan and Kuldeep Yadav in place of Deepak Chahar. Both Rohit and Chahar have been ruled out due to injuries.

Rohit, who injured his thumb during the second ODI in Dhaka on December 7, is expected to return for the second Test (December 22-26). KL Rahul will lead the team in the first Test (starting from December 14 to18).

The two-match Test series will be hosted at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhary Stadium of Chattogram.

India team squad

Shikhar Dhawan, Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk/captain), Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Umran Malik

Bangladesh team squad

Anamul Haque, Litton Das (captain), Yasir Ali, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mahmudullah, Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Ebadot Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed

