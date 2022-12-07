India vs Bangladesh 2nd ODI: Rohit Sharma injured mid-match, sent to hospital for an X-ray

Indian cricket captain Rohit Sharma has on Wednesday been sent to the hospital for an X-ray on his left hand.

Sharma got injured after he dropped a catch in the slips off the bowling of Mohammad Siraj and the ball landed on both his palms.

"Sharma suffered a blow to his thumb while fielding in the 2nd ODI against Bangladesh. The BCCI Medical Team assessed him. He has now gone for scans," said BCCI on Twitter.

India's decorated top-order will be desperate to change the narrative and give a better account of itself against slow bowling in the do-or-die second ODI against Bangladesh in Mirpur.

Bangladesh skipper Litton Das won the toss and elected to bat against India in the second ODI.

For India, spin all-rounder Axar Patel replaced Shahbaz Ahmed, while speedster Umran Malik was drafted in place of Kuldeep Sen.

Bangladesh made one change, bringing in Nasum Ahmed in place of Hasan Mahmud.

Bangladesh lead the three-ODI series 1-0.