Independence Day 2022: PM Modi lauds India's aspirations, says Indians want speed and progress

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hoisted the tricolor at the Red Fort and addressed the nation on the 75th Independence Day. Speaking of various achievements in recent years, Modi said the Indian society is aspirational, which is the biggest asset of our country. He emphasised that the government must attend to such a society.

He said: “I can see that the citizens are aspirational. An aspirational society is an asset to any country and we are proud that today in every corner of India aspirations are high. Every citizen wants to change things but is not ready to wait. They want speed & progress.”

Lauding the Digital India initiative, the PM said that the growth of start-ups in the country is impressive. “Today, we are seeing the Digital India initiative, start-ups growing in the country, and a lot of talent is coming from Tier 2 and 3 cities. We have to believe in our abilities,” Modi said.

He added that the stability in governance pushes fast decision-making, and also said that the spirit of 'Jan Bhagidari' is crucial for the nation’s development.

“As we celebrate 75 years, we need to now move with a renewed focus and resolve for the next 25 years, and this can be made possible through the strength & determination of 130 crore Indians," Modi added.

PM Modi started the historical celebration today by hoisting the flag and paying his tribute to great freedom fighters like Mahatma Gandhi, BR Ambedkar, Veer Savarkar, and others in India’s freedom struggle, how women played a great role in the country’s struggle for Swaraj.

“The citizens are thankful to Bapu, Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, Babasaheb Ambedkar, Veer Savarkar who gave their lives on the path of duty," said PM Modi at Red Fort.

Coming to modern days, Modi said in the past decades India has suffered a lot at the hands of terrorism.

Speaking about Gandhiji’s philosophy, he said: “We are working towards empowering every Indian at every corner of the nation … be it Dalit, women, farmers, Divyang … from north to south, east to west.”

He added that all countrymen should promote gender equality and societal equality to achieve unity.

The Independence Day celebrations this year are catching eyeballs all over the world as it marks the 75th anniversary of India’s independence. The Modi government has launched a host of exercises to add colour to the celebration.