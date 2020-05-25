India among 10 worst-affected COVID-19 countries; surpasses Iran as tally rises to 1.38 lakh

India on Monday entered to the 10 worst-affected countries' list in terms of coronavirus cases after surpassing Iran. India's total coronavirus cases have jumped to 1,38,845, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. In the last 24 hours, the country reported 3,543 new active cases and 154 new deaths. Iran's coronavirus cases tally stands at 135,701, according to the US' John Hopkins University.

Additionally, Maharashtra breached the 50,000-mark on Monday. The state has 50,231 COVID-19 cases, with its capital Mumbai figuring among the world's worst-hit cities. As per Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Mumbai alone has 30,359 coronavirus patients.

Four Indian states have registered above 10,000 coronavirus cases. These include Maharashtra, Gujarat, Delhi, and Tamil Nadu. Tamil Nadu has second-the highest cases of coronavirus in India at 16,277.

However, India's mortality rate (2.89 per cent) is quite low compared to the US, Brazil, or United Kingdom - the world's top three coronavirus-hit countries.

As per the John Hopkins University, the US has the highest number of coronavirus cases around the world at 16,43,246. Brazil stands at number 2 with 363,211 cases. Apart from India, Brazil, the US and the UK, the other badly affected countries are Spain (235,772), Italy (229,858), France (182,709), Germany (180,328) and Turkey (156,827).

