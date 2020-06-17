India-China border clashes: 'India can give a fitting reply when provoked,' says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said that Indian soldiers' sacrifice in a clash with Chinese troops at Galwan Valley in Ladakh would not go in vain. He added that "India wants peace but when provoked, India is capable of giving a fitting reply, be it any kind of situation."

PM Modi added, "I would like to assure the nation that the sacrifice of our jawans will not be in vain. For us, the unity and sovereignty of the country is the most important."

"The country will be proud that our soldiers died fighting the Chinese," said PM Modi. He also observed two minutes of silence in tribute to the soldiers before meeting with Chief Ministers over the coronavirus crisis.

The clashes between Indian and Chinese troupes at the Galwan Valley in Ladakh left 20 Indian soldiers dead, while four more are critical. "Indian and Chinese troops have disengaged at the Galwan area where they had earlier clashed on the night of 15/16 June 2020. 17 Indian troops who were critically injured in the line of duty at the standoff location and exposed to sub-zero temperatures in the high altitude terrain have succumbed to their injuries, taking the total that was killed in action to 20," the Army said.

Prime Minister Modi has called an all-party meeting to discuss the situation at the India-China border. Presidents of several political parties will participate in the meeting, which is scheduled for 5 pm on Friday via video conferencing, the Prime Minister's Office said.

The clashes happened after Chinese troupes were asked to move away from a location in the Galwan Valley as per an agreement.

Satellite images from the valley suggest Chinese troops outnumbered Indian troops.

