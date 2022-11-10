India-England T20 World Cup: What Babar Azam said about potential Ind-Pak final

Pakistan dashed into the finals on Wednesday after its spectacular performance against semi-finalist rival New Zealand. The second finalist will be decided on Thursday as India takes on England in the second semi-final match of the T20 World Cup tournament. For any fan of cricket, an India-Pakistan final would be the cherry on top of an already exciting tournament. So, naturally, an India-Pakistan final on Sunday is what most avid fans are rooting for.

It was an obvious question for Pakistan captain Babar Azam to face in his post-match presser after the Pakistan-New Zealand semi-final. When asked if Pakistan were to face India in the final, there would be a lot of pressure and what the team is preparing to do in such a scenario, Azam said they always try to overcome their challenges and plan to play ‘fearless cricket’.

“We can't say right now which opponent we will be facing in the final. No matter which opponent comes, we will try to give our 100 per cent. We always try to overcome challenges, and a final is bound to have pressure. You enter the final after passing through different phases in a tournament. When you reach the final, you try to play fearless cricket. The kind of cricket we have played in the last 3-4 matches, we would look to continue that,” he said.

Azam, who has been under the scanner for his below-expectation performance, scored 53 off 42 balls against the Kiwis. It must be mentioned that Pakistan last claimed the title in 2009 at Lord's in England after defeating Sri Lanka by eight wickets.

India will take on England on Thursday at Adelaide. The match will start at 1:30 pm IST, and the coin toss will be done 30 minutes prior to the match.

