'India has some spectacular hidden beaches,' says Zerodha's Nikhil Kamath from a beach in Udupi

Amid India-Maldives row over Lakshadweep, Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath on Monday took to Instagram to share about one of the hidden beaches in his hometown Udupi in Karnataka.

Kamath gushed about the untouched beauty of the beach in Mulki, highlighting its serene charm and contrasting it with the crowded and often trash-ridden beaches of popular tourist destinations like Bali and Thailand. In his post, he highlighted the unique characteristics that set it apart from western beaches.

"India has some spectacular hidden beaches, this one is near my hometown in Udupi," Kamath wrote. He further emphasized the lack of crowds and chaos, a welcome change from the bustling beaches of Goa and Kerala.

He also touched upon the allure of local cuisine, mentioning the "mindblowing" Mangi food, a unique culinary tradition of Udupi. “Unlike beaches in the west, no crowds/chaos (game-changer this), no trash-filled beaches like Bali and Thailand right now, plus Mangi food is mindblowing,” he wrote.

In his post, Kamath appreciated the ease of access to these beautiful spots without the need for expensive seaplanes, boat rides, or the hassle of international travel procedures such as immigration and visas. “Also no expensive seaplanes, boat rides, immigration, visas or waiting in lines at international airports🤐," Nikhil Kamath wrote in a post on Instagram.

Kamath's post resonated with many netizens. The comments section was flooded with questions about the location, accessibility, and tips for visiting. Some expressed excitement at the prospect of discovering a new beach haven, while others shared their own hidden gems from India.

"So cool ❤️ beaches back home are so AWESOME! thnx for promoting," a user commented. Another one wrote, "Western Karnataka is a tourism diamond in the rough. And we are working on polishing it but mindfully of its carrying capacity." A third user commented, "This looks fab. 🔥."

