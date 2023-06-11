India-Pakistan World Cup match in Ahmedabad a near certainty as 'hybrid' Asia Cup model set to get approval

The 'hybrid' Asia Cup model is likely to be approved by the Asian Cricket Council, headed by BCCI secretary Jay Shah, which would see Pakistan host four of the tournament's matches, excluding India, while the remaining nine will be played in Sri Lanka.

The ACC is expected to make a formal announcement on Tuesday and once the hybrid model is officially accepted, decks will be cleared for Pakistan team's travel to India for the ODI World Cup scheduled in October-November. Now, Pakistan will have no problems playing in Ahmedabad.

"Oman Cricket board chief Pankaj Khimji, one of the respected ACC executive board members, was entrusted to find a solution as most countries didn't want a hybrid model. But as of now four non-India games -- Pakistan vs Nepal, Bangladesh vs Afghanistan, Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka and Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh -- will be held at the Gadaffi Stadium in Lahore.

"The two India vs Pakistan games and all other Super Four Games will be held in either Pallekele or Galle," an ACC board member told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

The 'hybrid' model was proposed by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and has been met with a positive response from the other member boards of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC). The ACC is expected to make a decision on the matter in the coming days.

If the 'hybrid' model is approved, it would be a major breakthrough for the PCB. It would also be a boost for the ACC, which has been looking for ways to revive the Asia Cup after it was downgraded to a tri-series in 2018.

The Asia Cup is scheduled to be held from September 17 to October 1 in Pakistan. The tournament will feature five teams – India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan.

India will probably play Pakistan in Ahmedabad in the World Cup. Pakistan's remaining matches could be held in Chennai and Hyderabad.

