India ranks in top 3 in overall traffic on Pornhub

Popular porn website Pornhub has released its report on user behaviour and countries providing most traffic on the platform. Pornhub's 2018 Year in Review report highlights India in the list of countries spending more time on the website than ever. It has ranked India on number three -- just behind the United States and the United Kingdom -- in the top 20 list of countries generating the most traffic for the erotic website.

While the average time of the countries combined on the website is around 8 minutes and 23 seconds, India ranks second last with an average time of 8 minutes and 23 seconds. Top search category for India was 'Indian', reveals the report, adding that men accounted for more than double the users (70%) than women (30%) when it comes to its user base in the country.

Over 63,992 new visitors land on the website every minute, watching on an average around 2.07 lakh videos, says the data. Breaking down data for each minute spent on the website, the company says 12 new videos are uploaded in every 60 seconds, which is around two hours of content. As per the company, the 7,708 GB of data is transferred on the website in a single minute. In terms of content, around 10,498 hours of videos are seen every minute on the site.

India is a huge market for the company, considering the number of users watching porn in the country. Some telecom companies, including Reliance Jio and Vodafone India, even blocked the website, along with over 800 others, to stop its customers from accessing them. The issue pertains to a September 28 judgement of the Uttarakhand High Court, which directed all internet service providers (ISP) in India to abide by the Union government's order to ban hundreds of pornographic sites.

Acknowledging the difficulty faced by its Indian users in accessing the website, Pornhub found an alternative and created a separate domain -- '.net' instead of '.com' -- specifically for the Indian internet users.

