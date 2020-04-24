India Today League PUBG Mobile Invitational Day 2 schedule: Check out teams, timings

Today is the second day of India Today League Invitational 2020 esports tournament for PUBG Mobile. The scheduled competitions will go for three to fours on Friday afternoon at 2 PM. The India Today League Invitational tournament will run till April 24, and the winner will get a prize of Rs 2.50 lakh.

India Today League 2020 PUBG Mobile Invitational full schedule:

April 23

Timing: 2 pm

Playing hours: 3-4 hours

No. of matches: 4

Map: Erangel, Miramar, Sanhok, Vikendi

April 24

Timing: 2 pm

Playing hours: 3-4 hours

No. of matches: 4

Map: Erangel, Miramar, Sanhok, Vikendi

April 25

Timing: 2 pm

Playing hours: 3-4 hours

No. of matches: 4

Map: Erangel, Miramar, Sanhok, Vikendi

April 26

Timing: 2 pm

Playing hours: 3-4 hours

No. of matches: 4

Map: Erangel, Miramar, Sanhok, Vikendi

Yesterday (April 23) was the first day India Today League PUBG Mobile Invitational tournament. A total of four matches were played across all the four maps of PUBG namely -- Erangel, Miramar, Sanhok, and Vikendi.

Team SouL took the first place with 61 points, 31 kills and 30 position points, TSM Entity was second with 52 points, 27 kills, 25 position points and followed by Fnatic (49 points), Celtz (43 pointts) and Powerhouse (43 points).

Team Mayhem took the Chicken Dinner in the first match of the Day, followed by Celtz, Fnatic and Powerhouse in second, third and fourth matches, respectively.

PUBG MOBILE is based on PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds, an online multiplayer battle royale game published by PUBG Corporation, a subsidiary of South Korean video game company Bluehole. In the game, the players are required to locate and scavenge their own weapons, vehicles, and supplies, and survive till the last enemy is dead.

