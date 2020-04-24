India Today League PUBG Mobile Invitational Day 2 Live Streaming: When to watch online at Aajtak

India Today PUBG Mobile League 2020 enters its second day today. The India Today League Invitational tournament will begin at 2 pm and will run till April 26. Professionals as well as semi professionals will battle it out in this championship for a cash prize of Rs 2.5 lakh. Well known teams like VSG CRAWLERS, Team Tamilas, GodLike, Element Sports and Powerhouse will participate in the India Today League PUBG Mobile tournament. 16 matches will be played across a duration of 4 days, i.e., 4 matches per day.these matches will be played across 4 PUBG maps- Erangel, Miramar, Sanhok and Vikendi.

In order to catch this event live, you can go to the YouTube page of India Today Gaming or visit IndiaToday/Sports or AajTak. Yesterday's matches were won by Mayhem, Celtz, Fnatic and Powerhouse respectively. Team Mayhem kickstarted the eSports event with a win in the first match which was then followed by victories for Celtz, Fnatic and Powerhouse.

Following the massive success of the India Today FreeFire tournament, India Today plans to organise multiple esports events throughout the year. This event comes at a time when gaming and smartphone usage has increased signifcantly during the COVID-19 induced lockdown. PUBG MOBILE is based on PLAYERUNKNOWN'S BATTLEGROUNDS, an online multiplayer battle royale game that took the world of gaming by storm in 2017 and continues to have a loyal fanbase almost three years after it arrived. In this online game, upto 100 players are required to locate and scavenge their own weapons, supplies and vehicles, and survive till the last enemy drops dead. This fight for survival takes place in a visually rich background that forces players into a shrinking play zone.

