India vs Australia, 2nd ODI: Australia win toss, choose to bowl, field; Prasidh Krishna in, Jasprit Bumrah rested

India vs Australia ODI series: Australia have won the toss and stand-in skipper Steve Smith has oped to field first against India. India have rested Jasprit Bumrah and brought in Prasidh Krishna.

On the other hand, Australia have rested Pat Cummins. The ODI, which will start at 1.30 PM, is being played at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore.

Last week, India took a 1-0 lead in the three-match series and won the opening match by five wickets. India will be eyeing to win today's match to seal the 3-match series. The series is a preparation run for the much-awaited ICC Cricket World Cup which will begin on October 5.

"We are going to bowl first. It's a nice weather, warm weather. Yeah, it's a part of the reason [dew later]. It's important we work together. Another good opportunity for us to bounce back in. I think India played well last game. Patty [Cummins] is out, Mitch Starc and Marcus Stoinis. Spencer Johnson is back, Josh Hazlewood and Alex Carey is back," Smith said at the toss.

"We would have bowled first as well considering the size and history of the ground. It gets easier to bat later and the dew comes in which is a factor. Its a good challenge for us to put a big total on board. That's how the team has been selected. 5 or 6 of our main guys have been rested, we've been playing a lot of cricket and its important for some other guys who are coming back from injury to get some game time. We only have one change from the last game, Jasprit is rested and Prasidh Krishna comes in," KL Rahul said at the toss.

Playing teams

India Playing XI : Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, Lokesh Rahul (c & wk), Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja (vc), Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Prasidh Krishna

Australia Playing XI: David Warner, Matthew Short, Steve Smith (c), Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis, Alex Carey (wk), Cameron Green, Sean Anthony Abbott, Adam Zampa, Spencer Johnson, Josh Hazlewood.

India vs Australia, 2nd ODI: Date, time and venue

The second ODI of the three-match series will take place on Sunday, the 24th of September, at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore. The match will begin at 1:30 pm

Where can you watch India vs Australia 2nd ODI live in India?

Cricket enthusiasts can watch the live telecast of the second ODI between India and Australia on Sports 18.

India vs Australia 2nd ODI: Live streaming

Cricket fans can live stream India vs Australia second ODI on the JioCinema website and app for free.