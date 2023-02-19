India vs Australia Second Test: Ashwin, Jadeja rip through Australian middle order, wickets tumble

The Ravichandran Ashwin-Ravindra Jadeja duo on Sunday was responsible for the Aussie demolition as the two knocked out Australia for a meagre 113 on Day 3 of the second Test at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

While Jadeja scalped seven wickets, Ashwin finished three taking Australia's total score to 113.

Travis Head scored 43 of 46 balls, while Marnus Labuschagne bagged 35 runs off 50 balls. The top two scorers were sent back to the pavilion by Ashwin and Jadeja respectively.

The scorecard stood as follows-- Pat Cummins (0), Alex Carey (7), Peter Handscomb (0), Usman Khawaja (6), Nathan Lyon (8), Todd Murphy (3 not out), Matthew Renshaw (2), Steven Smith (9), Matt Kuhnemann (0).

Meanwhile, India before lunch stood at 14 runs for 1 wicket after KL Rahul was dismissed for a mere 1 run by Nathan Lyon.

Rohit Sharma has scored 12 runs off 11 balls while Cheteshwar Pujara is batting alongside Sharma at 1 run.

India is now looking at a 2-0 lead in the four-match Test series of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

In the morning session of Day 3, Australia resumed at 61/1 with Travis Head and Marnus Labuschagne at the crease. However, R Ashwin struck early in the first over to dismiss Travis Head for 43.

India squad: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul (vc), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KS Bharat, Ishan Kishan, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Suryakumar Yadav.

Also Read: How to visit Kuno National Park? Now, the land of 12 South African cheetahs

Also Read: Star, Sony, Zee channels go off air over pricing issues with cable operators