India vs Bangladesh, Asia Cup 2023: India to bowl, makes 5 changes; Kohli, Bumrah, Pandya rested

India has won the toss against Bangladesh in their last Super Four fixture at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo and have decided to field. India have won their last two encounters against Pakistan and Sri Lanka. They will face Sri Lanka in the final on September 17, Sunday.

On the other hand, Bangladesh have lost both the Super Four matches against Sri Lanka and Pakistan and don't have any chance to qualify for the final and will treat Friday match as a warm-up game for the upcoming World Cup in India.

As speculated earlier, India have opted to play with their fringe players against Bangladesh. Tilak Varma has received his ODI cap from the captain Rohit Sharma and is in the squad. Suryakumar Yadav is also back in the squad. Mohammed Shami, who played against Nepal has replaced Mohammed Siraj.

Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya, Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah, and Kuldeep Yadav have been rested for today's match.

"We have not chased so we want to do it under the lights. Typical Colombo wicket. It has something for everyone. It has been two paced. A bit challenging. Another opportunity for us to challenge ourselves. We really thought of giving game time. Five changes. Virat, Hardik, Siraj, Bumrah, Kuldeep are out and the rest who sat out come in," India captain Rohit Sharma said after the toss.

India: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Prasidha Krishna

All set for his ODI debut! 👌👌



Congratulations to Tilak Varma as he receives his #TeamIndia ODI cap from captain Rohit Sharma

Bangladesh: Litton Das, Tanzid Hasan, Anamul Haque, Shakib Al Hasan(c), Towhid Hridoy, Shamim Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mahedi Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Mustafizur Rahman.

India vs Bangladesh

India and Bangladesh have played a total of 39 matches. India have won 31 matches, while Bangladesh were unbeaten in 7 matches.

Head-to-head Stats in ODIs

Matches played: 39

India won: 31

Bangladesh won: 7

No result: 1

Last result: India won by 227 runs (Chattogram; December 2022)

Last five results: IND won - 3; BAN won - 2

Weather forecast

There is no delay in the match between India and Bangladesh. India have won the toss and will bowl first. The match is also likely to start on time as no rain is there currently in Colombo.

According to AccuWeather, there is a 65 per cent chance of rain today, with thunderstorms expected from 7 AM to 9 AM and again at 5 PM, 8 PM, and 9 PM. The cloud cover is anticipated to reach 90 per cent, which can disrupt the match later. At present, the skies are clear in Colombo.



What time will the Super Four match start?

The India vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2023 Super Four match will start at 3:00 PM IST on Friday, September 15.

Where to watch the match?

The India vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2023 match will be telecast live on the Star Sports network and will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app.

