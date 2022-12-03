India vs Bangladesh ODI series on Dec 4: Check squad, schedule, broadcast details

India and Bangladesh will play a three-match One-Day International series beginning on December 4, Sunday. India enters this series after a series loss to New Zealand. New Zealand won the opening ODI at Eden Park, in Auckland, by seven wickets. The remaining two ODIs - in Hamilton and Christchurch - were washed out due to rain. For Bangladesh series, Rohit Sharma will return as the captain and Virat Kohli will play at number three.



For the first time since 2010, India will play a multi-match test series in Bangladesh. The last time they did so was in 2015.



The ODIs will begin at 11:30 a.m. IST, and the Tests will start at 9 a.m. IST. The matches will be broadcast live on Sony Sports 5 and streamed live on the SonyLiv app and website.



On Sunday, December 4, India and Bangladesh will play their first one-day international. The Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka will host the first One-Day International between India and Bangladesh.



India Bangladesh ODI Series Schedule:

1st ODI: December 4, Shere-Bangla-Stadium, Dhaka

2nd ODI: December 7, Shere-Bangla-Stadium, Dhaka

3rd ODI: December 10 Zahur-Ahmed-Chowdhury-Stadium, Chattogram



India Bangladesh Test Series Schedule:

1st Test: December 14th-18th, Zahur-Ahmed-Chowdhury-Stadium, Chattogram

2nd Test: December 22nd-26th, Shere-Bangla-Stadium, Dhaka



Indian team includes Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul (VC), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Shreyas Iyer, Rahul Tripathi, Rishabh Pant (WK), Ishan Kishan (wk), Shahbaz Ahmed, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Deepak Chahar, Kuldeep Sen.

Bangladesh team includes Tamim Iqbal (c), Litton Das, Anamul Haque, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Afif Hossain, Yasir Ali, Mehidy Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Ebadot Hossain, Nasum Ahmed, Mahmudullah, Najmul Hossain Shanto and Nurul Hasan Sohan.