India vs England Live Score, T20 World Cup 2022 Semi-final: Hardik Pandya’s fireworks during death overs push India to 168 runs

Hardik Pandya kicked up a storm in the death overs after scoring a whopping 63 runs off 33 runs. India scored 68 runs in the last five overs. Star performer Virat Kohli played an impressive innings as well and scored 50 off 40 balls after top three batsmen, Suryakumar Yadav, K L Rahul, Rohit Sharma failed to perform at the crease.

After losing Yadav in the 12th over, Pandya’s solid 61-run stand with Kohli helped India to make a decent comeback and set the stage for the last over push.

Kohli became the first player to score 4000 runs in T20 International matches. He is also the first player to score three 50s in T20 World Cup semis. He scored more than 50 runs in 72 runs vs South Africa in 2014, 89* vs West Indies in 2016, and 50 runs vs Eng Adelaide 2022.

On England’s side Chris Jordan took three wickets but gave away 43 runs in his four overs.

Required run rate

England has started playing its innings on a fine note. After 4 overs, England is at 47 runs. England need 122 runs in 94 balls at 7.78 rpo

India vs England teams at play

India (XI): KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma(c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant(w), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh.

England (Playing XI): Jos Buttler(w/c), Alex Hales, Philip Salt, Ben Stokes, Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid

Team India topped Super 12 Group 2 table with 4 wins in 5 games, just losing one match against South Africa at Perth. England, on the other hand, was at the second spot in Super 12 Group 1, and lost their game against Ireland. Their crucial game against Australia was washed out without a ball being bowled.