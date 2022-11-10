India vs England T20 World Cup Semi-final: Virat Kohli hits 50 after KL Rahul, Surya Kumar Yadav, Rohit Sharma fail with the bat

India vs England T20 World Cup Semi-final: After losing the toss to England, Team India has at last stabilised its innings against England as star performer Virat Kohli scored 50 runs in 39 balls in 17th over of the crucial second semifinal of the T20 World Cup at the Adelaide Oval on Thursday. With this, Kohli, with 4,001 runs, is the first batter to score more than 4000 runs in T20 International faceoffs. Earlier in the innings, opener KL Rahul, batsman Surya Kumar Yadav, and captain Rohit Sharma failed to give India a good start. India is at 136 runs after 18 overs after losing three crucial wickets.

On the other hand, Hardik Pandya is also on fire, with 36 runs in 23 balls.

While Rahul scored 5 runs and was dismissed in the second over, Yadav scored 14 runs off 10 balls, but was bowled over by England’s Adil Rashid. Sharma scored 43 runs off 36 balls after Sam Curran took his catch.

India vs England teams at play

India (XI): KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma(c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant(w), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh.

England (Playing XI): Jos Buttler(w/c), Alex Hales, Philip Salt, Ben Stokes, Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid

Team India topped Super 12 Group 2 table with 4 wins in 5 games, just losing one match against South Africa at Perth. England, on the other hand, was at the second spot in Super 12 Group 1, and lost their game against Ireland. Their crucial game against Australia was washed out without a ball being bowled.