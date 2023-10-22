India vs New Zealand World Cup 2023 match: Ravindra Jadeja drops catch, wife's reaction goes viral; WATCH

Ravindra Jadeja is regarded as one of the top fielders in cricket right now, and the Indian cricket team regularly benefits from his outstanding catches. But when Jadeja failed to hold a simple catch, giving Rachin Ravindra a critical lifeline during today's ICC World Cup 2023 match between India and New Zealand, both fans and experts were left in disbelief, but one of the best reactions came from his wife, and the video is going viral on all over the internet.

Ravindra smacked it straight to Jadeja at the backward point, but the ball popped out of his hands before the all-rounder could finish the catch. His wife, Rivaba's response to the dejected crowd is gaining all the attraction.

Reaction of Rivaba Jadeja on Ravindra Jadeja's drop catch. pic.twitter.com/9cLQxaVz8C — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) October 22, 2023

Since posting, the pictures of Rivaba’s rection have gained a lot of reaction from internet users. One comment under the post reads, “Honest reaction.”

“Let me first digest the fact that it was jadeja who dropped the catch,” added another user.

“Ravindra hit straight to Ravindra, but Ravindra dropped Ravindra, thereby Ravindra gave a lifeline to Ravindra! Now Ravindra bowling to Ravindra and if Ravindra dismisses Ravindra, Ravindra can compensate for Ravindra’s drop catch!” reads another comment.

Rohit Sharma won the toss and decided to bowl first in the ICC World Cup 2023 match against New Zealand.

India made two changes: Suryakumar Yadav and Mohammed Shami replaced Shardul Thakur and Hardik Pandya, who both suffered ankle injuries in the match against Bangladesh.

"We'll bowl first. No reason, we were here training yesterday and felt a bit of dew comes in. Looks like a good pitch, we'll back ourselves to chase. Quite important to keep the momentum going forget what happened in the past. Need to be at it all the time."

“This is one place everyone wants to come and play, beautiful weather and nice stadium. Hardik isn't available, so even Shardul misses out. We've got Shami and Surya coming in," Rohit added.

