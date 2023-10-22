Cyclone Tej intensifies into 'extremely severe cyclonic storm'; heavy rainfall likely in Kerala, TN

Cyclon Tej has intensified into an extremely severe cyclonic storm, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in an update on Sunday afternoon. The cyclonic storm is likely to move northwestwards and cross the Yemen-Oman coasts between Al Ghaidah (Yemen) and Salalah (Oman), close to the east of Al Ghaidah (Yemen) around noon of 24 October as a very severe cyclonic storm, the weather department said.

ESCS “Tej” lay centered at 1130 hrs IST of 22 Oct SW Arabian Sea about 130 km east of Socotra (Yemen), 500 km S-SE of Salalah (Oman) and 500 km SE of Al Ghaidah (Yemen). Very likely to move NW and cross Yemen coast close to Al Ghaidah (Yemen) around early hours of 24 Oct as VSCS pic.twitter.com/zPLfBsp7PB — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) October 22, 2023

The weather office said that the depression over the west-central Bay of Bengal is likely to move northwestwards during the next 12 hours, then recurve and move north-northeastwards during the subsequent three days towards Bangladesh and adjoining West Bengal coasts. "Heavy rainfall is likely over Kerala and Tamil Nadu during the next 2 days," the IMD said.