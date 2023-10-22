scorecardresearch
Business Today
Cyclone Tej intensifies into 'extremely severe cyclonic storm'; heavy rainfall likely in Kerala, TN

Cyclon Tej has intensified into an extremely severe cyclonic storm, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in an update on Sunday afternoon. The cyclonic storm is likely to move northwestwards and cross the Yemen-Oman coasts between Al Ghaidah (Yemen) and Salalah (Oman), close to the east of Al Ghaidah (Yemen) around noon of 24 October as a very severe cyclonic storm, the weather department said. 

The weather office said that the depression over the west-central Bay of Bengal is likely to move northwestwards during the next 12 hours, then recurve and move north-northeastwards during the subsequent three days towards Bangladesh and adjoining West Bengal coasts. "Heavy rainfall is likely over Kerala and Tamil Nadu during the next 2 days," the IMD said. 

 

Published on: Oct 22, 2023, 4:43 PM IST
