India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023: Rain threat exists even on Reserve Day of Super-4 clash in Colombo

The crucial Super Four stage match scheduled on September 10 between arch-rivals India and Pakistan in the Asia Cup could be washed out due to rain. The reserve day (September 11), as designated by the Asian Cricket Council (ACC), can also see heavy rains.

The Met department in Colombo has predicted that this weekend and next week are not pleasant, and there is a 90 per cent chance of rain on Sunday, which is the designated match day for India and Pakistan.

The arch-rivals, India and Pakistan, are scheduled to play on September 10 at the iconic R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium in Colombo, Sri Lanka.

On the back of the weather predictions, the ACC on Friday announced that the India-Pakistan match will have a reserve day on September 11 (Monday) in case the match gets interrupted due to rain or bad weather on September 10 (Sunday) in Colombo.

The ACC has said if the match between India and Pakistan stops due to rain, then on Monday (September 11), the India vs Pakistan match will begin from where it was suspended on September 10.

This is the second match between the two top countries in the 2023 Asia Cup. Earlier, the league stage match between India and Pakistan was washed out due to heavy rain.

Prediction for September 10

According to AccuWeather.com forecasts, there is over 66 per cent chance of rainfall at 3 PM during the India vs Pakistan match in Colombo. Accuweather has said September 10 can see some sun in the morning. But then it can turn cloudy with a couple of thunderstorms around the afternoon. A maximum of 3 hours of rain may happen on the day.

It has predicted a 90 per cent probability of precipitation, 54 per cent chance of thunderstorms with 75 per cent cloud cover.

On the other hand, BBC's weather forecast has said there is more than 40 per cent chance of rainfall on September 10 during the India vs Pakistan match.

According to weather.com, there is more than an 85 per cent chance of rainfall throughout the day in Colombo during Indo-Pak clash.

Prediction for September 11

According to The Weather Channel, thunderstorms are expected daily in Colombo till September 17. For September 11, Accuweather has predicted an increase in rain chances. The probability of precipitation stands at 99 per cent and that of thunderstorms at 59 per cent. The portal says that rains can continue for six hours on the day.

Prediction for Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh match

Sri Lanka will lock horns against Bangladesh in the second game of the Super 4 stage of the ongoing Asia Cup 2023 at R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo, on September 9.

According to BBC weather forecast, there are chances of thundershowers throughout the day in Colombo on September 9 (Saturday). The temperatures in Colombo will be around 27 degree celsius.

According to AccuWeather.com, the showers are predicted in Colombo at 6 PM IST, with cloud cover expected at the start of the match. Isolated thunderstorms are expected in the night as well.

Remaining Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 matches

Sept 9 – Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh in Colombo at 2:30 pm (PST)

Sept 10 - Pakistan vs India in Colombo at 2:30 pm (PST)

Sept 12 - India vs Sri Lanka in Colombo at 2:30 pm (PST)

Sept 14 - Pakistan vs Sri Lanka in Colombo at 2:30 pm (PST)

Sept 15 - India vs Bangladesh in Colombo at 2:30 pm (PST)

Asia Cup 2023 Final

Sept 17 - Final in Colombo at 2:30 pm (PST)

