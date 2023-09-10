India vs Pakistan cricket match moves to reserve day due to rain; to resume with India at 147/2 in 24.1 overs

Cricket enthusiasts around the world will have to wait a little longer for the electrifying India-Pakistan showdown at the Asia Cup, as persistent rain interrupted play on Sunday, leading to the match being carried over to the reserve day, scheduled for September 11, 2023.

The Premadasa Stadium in Colombo was buzzing with anticipation as India and Pakistan faced off in the marquee clash of the tournament. However, Mother Nature had her own plans, with rain pouring down during the Indian innings, forcing an abrupt halt to proceedings. The Indian team found themselves at 147/2 in 24.1 overs when the heavens opened up.

The stoppage due to rain occurred just as Virat Kohli and K L Rahul were at the crease, batting on 8 and 17 runs respectively when play was suspended. The openers Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill were also in fine form at the beginning, both scoring impressive half-centuries with 56 and 58 runs respectively.

Despite several attempts to get the game back on track, the relentless rain made it impossible to continue, and after a series of inspections, the match was officially called off at 8.45 PM IST, much to the disappointment of fans from both sides.

Cricket aficionados and players alike will now eagerly await the reserve day, September 11, 2023, when the encounter will resume from the point it was stopped. Play is scheduled to commence at 3 PM local time, provided the weather conditions cooperate.