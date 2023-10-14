India vs Pakistan: Hardik Pandya 'chants' to ball before taking Imam-ul-Haq’s wicket; watch viral video

Team India's dynamic all-rounder, Hardik Pandya, showcased his magic on the field, securing a crucial wicket during the intense 2023 World Cup clash against Pakistan. The electrifying moment took place at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, leaving fans in awe of Pandya's prowess.

In the 13th over of the match, Imam-ul-Haq was looking ominous at the crease, having previously struck a boundary off Pandya. However, Pandya wasn't about to let that deter him. Right before the ball, he chanted some special mantra into the ball. With a spectacular delivery floating just outside the off-stump, the left-handed Imam-ul-Haq attempted a drive, but fate had other plans. The ball caught the outside edge of his bat, landing safely in the hands of the ever-alert wicketkeeper KL Rahul.

Pandya's remarkable performance has garnered widespread attention, not just for the wicket itself, but for the unique approach he employed while taking it. The video of Pandya talking to the ball moments before dismissing Imam-ul-Haq has gone viral on social media, leaving cricket enthusiasts fascinated and intrigued.

In the video, Pandya can be seen holding the ball, whispering something to it, and then unleashing a delivery that proved to be Imam-ul-Haq's undoing. While the specific words he uttered remain a mystery, this incident has certainly added a touch of mystique to the cricketer's performance.

The magical moment wasn't just about the delivery but also the jubilant celebration that followed. Pandya couldn't contain his excitement and broke into an animated celebration, sending Imam-ul-Haq back to the pavilion with a memorable send-off. The stadium erupted in cheers as Pandya's infectious energy spread throughout the venue.

India has win in sight after bowlers flatten Pakistan

Before Pandya's heroics, it was India's Mohammed Siraj who provided the first breakthrough by dismissing Abdullah Shafique. Siraj's delivery kept low, trapping Shafique plumb in front of the stumps, setting the stage for Pandya's remarkable moment.

India's bowlers, including Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah, masterfully exploited the semi-new ball and an assortment of tricks to outfox the Pakistani batsmen. This superb bowling performance restricted arch-rivals Pakistan to a lowly 191 in 42.5 overs in a marquee World Cup clash, further solidifying India's dominant position in the game.

This match saw Pakistan posting their second-lowest score against India in an ODI World Cup since their 1999 encounter where they were dismissed for 180 runs. The exceptional bowling efforts from the Indian team put them on course for their eighth victory against Pakistan in the ODI World Cups.

