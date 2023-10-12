India vs Pakistan ICC World Cup 2023: Shubman Gill arrives in Ahmedabad wearing a mask ahead of Oct 14 clash

India opener Shubman Gill has reached Ahmedabad ahead of the most hyped ODI World Cup match between the host team and Pakistan scheduled for October 14. Gill was hospitalised in Chennai after he was diagnosed with dengue before India's clash against Australia.

As per news reports, Gill was admitted to the hospital on Sunday night after his platelet count dropped below one lakh. It was reportedly around 70,000. Gill, however, was discharged on Monday night itself after his conditions improved and so did the platelet count.

However, it is still not clear if the 24-year-old opener will be able to play the October 14 clash against Pakistan.

"Gill is doing absolutely fine and is set to leave Chennai for Ahmedabad today. It is still not clear whether Gill will have a light training session at Motera on Thursday. His recovery has been fine but we can't really be sure if he can play against Pakistan," a Board of Control for Cricket in India source told PTI on condition of anonymity.

Gill has already missed the first two matches against Australia and Afghanistan. BCCI on Monday ruled out Gill from India's clash against Afghanistan in Delhi after confirming that he stayed in Chennai under the supervision of the medical team.

Indian men's cricket team batting coach Vikram Rathour on Monday said Gill was recovering. "He is recovering well. He was hospitalised, yes, but that was more as a precaution. He is back in the hotel; he is recovering well. So, being monitored by the medical team and whatever update we get, we are hoping that he will recover pretty soon. He is looking good actually."

In Gill's absence, Ishan Kishan opened the innings against Australia and Afghanistan along with Rohit Sharma. Kishan scored a duck against Australia, but aggregated 47 runs against Afghanistan in Delhi.

Gill has had an impressive performance in ODIs throughout 2023. So far in 2023, Gill has played some exceptional innings in ODI cricket. He has scored a total of 1,230 runs in just 20 ODIs, making him the leading run-scorer in this format this year. His average is 72.35, with a strike rate of 105.03. Gill is only 665 runs away from breaking Sachin Tendulkar's world record of 1,894 runs in a calendar year.

Gill's spectacular performance this year includes five centuries and five half-centuries. Gill now has most centuries at home (4) in a single calendar year for an Indian. He broke the previous record of three centuries at home in a single calendar year by an Indian which was held by Sachin Tendulkar (1996) and Virat Kohli (2017), and Rohit Sharma (2017).

He also ended up as the top run-getter in the Asia Cup 2023, with 302 runs to his name, and is also close to claiming the number 1 spot in the ICC ODI rankings for batters.

