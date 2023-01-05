India vs Sri Lanka, 2nd T20I in Pune: Check here when and where to watch, possible line-up

Team India are going to face Sri Lanka in the second T20 International in the three-match T20 challenge in Pune later on Thursday. India defeated Sri Lanka in a last-ball thriller by two runs in the first match at Wankhede stadium in Mumbai. The second match of the T20I series is set to be played at the Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) Stadium in Pune, which is known to be a suitable field for batters.

Earlier, India and Sri Lanka have played two matches at the MCA Stadium in Gahunje in Pune. While Sri Lanka won the first clash back in 2016, India won the last time in 2020.

In 2020, India scored 201/6 in the T20I match against Sri Lanka and registered a 78-run victory.

When and where to watch

India vs Sri Lanka, 2nd T20I, will take place on Thursday, January 5, 2023. The match will start at 7 PM. The toss will take place at 6.30 PM, half an hour before the match. TV viewers can watch India vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20 Live on Star Sports, Hotstar.

Possible line-up

The Board of Control for Cricket (BCCI) in India has already declared that Team India wicket-keeper and batter Sanju Samson was dropped from the T20I series against Sri Lanka after he hurt his left knee.

NEWS - Sanju Samson ruled out of the remainder of T20I series.



The All-India Senior Selection Committee has named Jitesh Sharma as replacement for Sanju Samson.



More details here - https://t.co/0PMIjvONn6 #INDvSL @mastercardindia — BCCI (@BCCI) January 4, 2023

Samson got hurt while attempting to field a ball near the boundary ropes during the 1st T20I at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Samson was taken for scans and a specialist opinion this afternoon in Mumbai by the BCCI Medical Team and has been advised rest and rehabilitation, said Jay Shah, Honorary Secretary, BCCI.

Samson will be replaced by Jitesh Sharma, Shah added in an official note.

India’s updated squad for Sri Lanka T20Is: Hardik Pandya (Captain), Ishan Kishan (wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav (VC), Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Harshal Patel, Umran Malik, Shivam Mavi, Mukesh Kumar.

Sri Lanka squad: Dasun Shanaka (Captain), Pathum Nissanka, Avishka Fernando, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Kusal Mendis, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Ashen Bandara, Maheesh Theekshana, Dilshan Madushanka, Kasun Rajitha, Dunith Wellalage, Pramod Madushan, Lahiru Kumara, Nuwan Thushara.