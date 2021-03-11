Indian football team captain Sunil Chhetri tests positive for COVID-19

Indian Football Team captain Sunil Chhetri on Thursday said that he had tested positive for COVID-19. Chhetri tweeted that he is feeling "fine" and is recovering from the virus infection. He also said that he will soon be back on the football field. Chhetri reminded everyone to keep following COVID-19 safety precautions.

Chhetri confirmed that he was COVID-19 positive in a tweet from his official Twitter handle. "In a not-so-happy update, I've tested positive for COVID-19. In better news, I feel fine as I continue my recovery from the virus and should be back on a football pitch soon. No better time to keep reminding everyone to continue taking all the safety precautions always," the Indian captain wrote.

In a not-so-happy update, I've tested positive for COVID-19. In better news, I feel fine as I continue my recovery from the virus and should be back on a football pitch soon. No better time to keep reminding everyone to continue taking all the safety precautions always. - Sunil Chhetri (@chetrisunil11) March 11, 2021

Recently, Chhetri has participated in the seventh season of the Indian Super League (ISL). Chhetri plays for the Bengaluru FC in the ISL. He did not have a good season this time around as his team finished seventh in the points table after completion of the league stage of the tournament.

Chhetri is expected to play in the upcoming back-to-back international friendlies against Oman and UAE. He was named in the 35-member list of probable players for these matches which will be held in Dubai on March 25 and 29 respectively.

Chhetri is one of the country's most well-known football players and is India's all-time top scorer. He had won the 'Hero of the League' title for the 2017-18 season of the ISL. In 2017, he was adjudged as AIFF Player of the Year.

