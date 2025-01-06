Indian-origin CEO claims his time is worth $5,000/hour, so he doesn’t wash dishes

Household chores have always been seen as a common responsibility, but an Indian-origin CEO, Ravi Abuvala, has sparked an online debate by revealing that he hasn’t washed a dish in four years. His justification? He considers his time far too valuable for such tasks. "Not because I’m lazy. Because my time is worth $5,000/hour," he stated in a LinkedIn post that quickly garnered widespread attention.

In his post, Abuvala broke down his rationale with some sharp numbers. "Dishes = $15/hour to delegate. My time = $5,000/hour. Decision = obvious," he wrote.

The CEO argues that outsourcing low-value chores, like dishwashing, allows him to focus on high-impact work that aligns with his business objectives. “Stop doing $15/hour tasks. Start doing $5,000/hour work. That’s how you scale," he concluded.

Along with his post, Ravi Abuvala shared a photo of himself on a jet ski, reinforcing his message about balancing productivity with luxury. However, his bold statement didn't go without controversy.

The post elicited a wide range of reactions, from people agreeing with his perspective to others offering sharp criticism. One user voiced support, saying, “Good perspective. I agree. There are so many tasks which can be done by AI or some tasks with hourly workers. I value my time and I rather use it for productive or value-driven work instead of mundane chores. Of course, we all do these things when help is not available."

On the other hand, not everyone shared the same view. Another user humorously quipped, “Stop sleeping, because sleeping earns $0/hr. Now that’s how you scale."

Some commenters questioned the idea of attaching a dollar amount to every activity. "Everything cannot and should not be measured on its dollar value," one remark read. There were even comparisons drawn to other successful individuals, with one pointing out, “Remember Jeff Bezos still does the dishes. Make room for puttering."

Yet, there were those who applauded his stance on the "Time Value of Money." One user wrote, “Well said. One needs to know the Time Value of Money."

Ravi Abuvala has been leading Scaling With Systems as its CEO since 2019. His company focuses on aiding coaches and agencies in expanding their businesses in a streamlined and profitable manner.

Abuvala's LinkedIn profile reveals that he graduated from Florida State University in 2016 with dual Bachelor's degrees in International Relations and Political Science. During his time at university, he was part of the Honours Programme and held the position of Vice President of the Investment Banking Club. His early career also saw him completing an internship at the DeVoe L. Moore Centre and serving as an Honours Colloquium teacher.