Indian Railways earned over Rs 2,500 cr through scrap scale till Sept 2022

Indian Railways has earned scrap sale of Rs 2,582 crore this year till September compared to Rs 2,003 crore made during the same period of last Financial Year 2021-22, which is 28.91 per cent higher. The target for earnings through sale of scraps for FY 2022-23 has been fixed at Rs. 4400 crore.

According to railway ministry, ferrous scrap of 3,93,421 MT was disposed in 2022-23 as compared to 3,60,732 MT in 2021-22. 1751 Nos. of wagons, 1421 Nos. of coaches and 97 Nos. of locos were also disposed in 2022-23 as compared to 1835 Nos. of wagons, 954 Nos. of coaches and 77 Nos. of locos in 2021-22 upto September 2022.

The proportionate target upto September was Rs 1,980 in 2022-23, whereas the proportionate target for the previous year was Rs 1,845.

The ministry said, "Indian Railways makes all out efforts to optimally utilise resources by mobilising scrap materials and sale through e-auction. Generation and sales of unserviceable/scrap railway material is an ongoing process and is monitored at highest level in Zonal Railways and in Railway Board." In construction projects, scrap is normally generated in Gauge Conversion projects.



