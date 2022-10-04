Indian Railways announce 179 special trains this festive season

Indian railways have notified 179 special services (in pairs) to ensure smooth and comfortable travel for the passengers during the festive season. According to the railway ministry, these 179 special services will make 2269 trips. Crowd management at major stations is being prioritized. The special trains are planned to connect major destinations across the country on railway routes.



The special trains will run on various routes pan-India like Delhi- Patna, Delhi- Bhagalpur, Delhi-Muzaffarpur, Delhi-Saharsa etc. Passengers can book these special trains by either the National Train Enquiry System (NTES) app or IRCTC’s official website. Measures are been taken by the ministry has taken for the frequent and timely announcement of arrival/departure of trains with platform numbers, an official statement read. Railway security and staff will keep a watch on malpractices such as cornering of seats, overcharging, unscrupulous activities etc.



The Railway ministry said, “Crowd controlling measures by forming queues at the terminus stations under the supervision of RPF staff for orderly entry of passengers in unreserved coaches is being ensured. Additional RPF personnel have been deployed at major stations to ensure security of passengers. Officers are deployed on Emergency Duty at major stations to ensure smooth running of trains. Staff are deployed in various sections to attend any disruption of train service on priority."

