Indian Statistical Institute admission 2020 starts, here's how to apply

The ISI or the Indian Statistical Institute has started the admission process for the academic session 2020-21. Eligible and aspiring candidates can apply at the official ISI website. The application process will end on March 6. The application process has started from today. The last date to pay the application fee is March 10.

The country's topmost institute for actuarial sciences will conduct the written exam in May 10. The candidates who clear the entrance test will be called for an interview round. The minimum eligibility varies for different courses apart from qualifying the class 12 level for undergraduate courses and UG for post graduate courses.

How to apply for ISI Admissions 2020

Step 1: Visit the official ISI website

Step 2: Click on the 'Admission 2020' link

Step 3: Click on the 'ISI Admission 2020' link

Step 4: Click 'Apply online' for online application form

Step 5: Fill up the form and upload your photograph

Step 6: Pay the application fee and click 'submit'

Male candidates who belong to the general category have to pay an application fee of Rs 1250 whereas the female candidates from the general category have to pay an application fee of Rs 750. The students belonging to the reserved categories have to pay an application fee of Rs 625.

