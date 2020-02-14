RBI Assistant 2020 exam begins from today; all you need to know

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Assistant Exam 2020 has begun on February 14, 2020, and is set to continue till February 15 2020.

Number of vacancies

The RBI will hire for 926 vacancies through this Assistant recruitment drive.

RBI exam stages

The RBI Assistant exam is a nationwide exam that will be organised in 2 stages- prelims and final. Apart from this, the aspiring candidates will have to appear for what is called the Language Proficiency Test (LPT). The LPT tests candidates' grasp and command on the regional language.

Lowdown of the Prelims and Mains exam sections

The candidates appearing for the Prelims exam will be tested on 3 main sections- Reasoning, Numerical ability and English Language, whereas in the Final exam, the candidates will be tested on 5 different sections- Reasoning, Numerical Ability, English Language, Computer Knowledge and General Awareness.

Both the preliminary as well as the final exams will have negative marking. On every wrong answer, 1/4th of the weightage assigned will be deducted. However, no marks will be deducted for leaving any question.

Exam pattern of RBI prelims

English language section will comprise 30 questions for 30 marks. The candidates will get 20 minutes to answer these questions. Numerical Ability section will have 35 questions for 35 marks. The candidates will get 20 minutes to answer all the questions. Reasoning Ability section will have 35 questions for 35 marks, and the candidates will get 20 minutes to answer all the questions.

In all, the candidates will have to answer 100 questions in a duration of 1 hour.

