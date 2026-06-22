India's beer consumption grew faster than any other major market. Here's what’s driving it

Beer may be one of the world's oldest beverages, but its global production map continues to evolve. While traditional brewing powerhouses in Europe remain influential, Asia and the Americas are increasingly shaping the industry's future.

According to data compiled by Visual Capitalist using figures from Kirin Holdings, China remains the world's largest beer market by a significant margin, both in terms of production and consumption. The country accounted for roughly one-fifth of global beer demand, reinforcing its position as the industry's heavyweight.

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While India does not yet rank among the largest beer-consuming nations by volume, it is emerging as one of the fastest-growing markets.

China, US dominate the landscape

China consumed about 40.5 billion liters of beer in 2024, nearly double the volume consumed in the United States, which ranked second with 22.3 billion liters. Brazil secured third place with 15.3 billion liters, followed by Mexico and Russia.

The top beer markets by volume were:

China – 40.5 billion liters

United States – 22.3 billion liters

Brazil – 15.3 billion liters

Mexico – 10.8 billion liters

Russia – 9.5 billion liters

Germany – 7.2 billion liters

South Africa – 4.6 billion liters

Vietnam – 4.6 billion liters

United Kingdom – 4.5 billion liters

Spain – 4.4 billion liters

These rankings reflect the size of national beer markets rather than per-capita consumption, meaning population plays a major role.

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Germany remains Europe's brewing giant

Although China dominates globally, Germany continues to be Europe's leading beer-producing nation. Recent European production data shows Germany accounting for more than one-fifth of total beer production across the European Union, ahead of Spain and Poland.

Germany's brewing heritage, reinforced by centuries-old traditions such as the Reinheitsgebot (beer purity law), has helped maintain its status as one of the world's most influential beer-producing countries. However, domestic consumption has been declining in recent years as consumer preferences shift and younger generations drink less alcohol.

India records one of the fastest growth rates

Beer consumption in India grew by 14.6% year-on-year in 2024, the highest growth rate among major beer markets tracked by Kirin Holdings. The country's young demographic profile, rising disposable incomes, and expanding urban population are helping fuel demand.

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The growth potential has attracted international investment, with global malt producers and brewing companies increasingly looking at India as a key long-term growth destination.

Difference between Volume & Per-capita consumption

The world's biggest beer markets are not necessarily the biggest beer drinkers on an individual basis.

When measured per person, Europe dominates. Czechia has retained its position as the world's largest beer-consuming nation per capita for more than three decades, with the average resident consuming nearly 149 liters annually. Lithuania, Austria, Ireland and Croatia also rank among the world's most beer-loving nations.

This highlights a key distinction in the beer industry: countries such as China, the United States and India drive volume through population size, while smaller European nations often lead in beer culture and consumption intensity.

The global beer market consumed roughly 194 billion liters in 2024, with emerging economies driving much of the growth. While mature markets such as China, the United States and Germany have experienced slower growth or declines, countries including India, Mexico and Russia are recording stronger momentum.