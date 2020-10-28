India's cricket tour of Australia 2020: Check out full schedule, dates, venues

India will begin its cricket tour of Australia with a three match ODI series which begins November 27 and ends December 2. The limited over series will be followed by three T20 matches and 4 test matches. In the last four series played between the two, India has won three. Australia is currently the number 1 on the MRF Tyres ICC Men's Test Team Rankings.

The Indian cricket team will get an additional day-night warm-up game in Sydney as a tune-up to the series-opening Pink Ball Test against Australia in Adelaide from December 17. The tour will include a 14-day quarantine-cum-training period in Sydney starting November 12 for the Indians who will fly in after the IPL final on November 10.

"India's squad will arrive in Sydney on November 12 subject to Australian Border Force travel authorisation and the appropriate departure-approvals. The team will quarantine in Sydney prior to the first match of the series on November 27," Cricket Australia stated in a statement on Wednesday.

Here is the full schedule of the tour:

One-day international series

November 27 - 1st ODI (Sydney, day-night)

November 29 - 2nd ODI (Sydney, day-night)

December 2 - 3rd ODI (Canberra, day-night)

Twenty 20 international series

December 4 - 1st T20 (Canberra, night)

December 6 - 2nd T20 (Sydney, night)

December 8 - 3rd T20 (Sydney, night)

Test series

December 17-21 - 1st Test (Adelaide Oval, day-night)

December 26-30 - 2nd Test (Melbourne)

January 7-11 - 3rd Test (Sydney)

January 15-19 - 4th Test (Brisbane)

Also read: 'Bambaiyya Boleros going to Bangladesh': Anand Mahindra thanks Railways for its efforts