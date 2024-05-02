India's first Astro Tourism Campaign: Uttarakhand Tourism announces 'Nakshatra Sabha'

The Uttarakhand Tourism Development Board has joined hands with Starscapes, a leading astro-tourism company, to introduce Nakshatra Sabha, a new initiative to provide a comprehensive Astro Tourism experience to people.

The campaign will offer a range of activities, including stargazing, special solar observations, astrophotography contests, camping under the stars, and more. The initiative aims to bring together astronomy enthusiasts, adventurers, and travellers to marvel at the wonders of the cosmos, as reported by ET Travel.

The Secretary of Tourism for the Government of Uttarakhand expressed excitement about the project, highlighting the state's potential to become a prime destination for astronomy-focused travel.

With its abundant forest cover, nature-based tourism, convenient access to major cities, and well-established hospitality sector, including homestays, Uttarakhand is well-positioned to attract Astro Tourists worldwide.

Scheduled to kick off in early June at George Everest in Mussoorie, Nakshatra Sabha will continue until mid-2025, featuring a series of immersive events at various locations across Uttarakhand. These events will explore potential night sky sites in districts such as Uttarkashi, Pithoragarh, Nainital, and Chamoli, along with seminars and webinars led by experts in the field.

In addition to offering local residents professional training and skill development opportunities, the campaign seeks to boost local economies and advocate for preserving night skies. By fostering a community of ambassadors dedicated to dark sky conservation efforts throughout Uttarakhand, Nakshatra Sabha will work towards implementing a region-wide dark sky preservation policy over the coming year.

Starscapes will collaborate closely with local communities, travel and tourism partners, and homestay communities to provide training and ongoing support for these initiatives.